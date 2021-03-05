Gauahar Khan: My father has passed, to the ever after as an Angel (lead)

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Actress Gauahar Khan took to social media on Friday to share a few emotional lines about the loss of her father, Zafar Ahmed Khan.

"My Hero. No man like u, Ever! My father has passed, to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was. Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much. I am sooooo much of you Pappa. N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. ?? #MyForeverShiningStar. Keep him in your prayers please. innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon," she posted, along with a picture of her father.