Gauahar Khan talks about 'crazy' life after wedding

The couple got married on December 25, in Mumbai, last year. Soon after marriage, they faced a tough time, with Gauahar's father, who was unwell for a while, passing away.

The actress has posted a series of pictures with her husband, writing even though they did not get time for a honeymoon, they make sure to convert every work trip into a holiday.

"So we have not had a so called honeymoon yet . Life has been absolutely crazy ever since we got married . Shoots, zaids studio launch (@atrangz) , my dad not doin well n us losing him , n more drama... but what I've had is the best gift of life that Allah could give me , My Zaid ! Always by side as my strength We make even the smallest work trip into a great time to make it feel like a holiday ! Everyday is as sweet as honey n Every moment feels like I'm over the moon . #Alhamdulillah @zaid_darbar," she wrote with the images.

Gauahar's father passed away last month after being admitted to the ICU.

