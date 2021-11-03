Gauahar Khan to feature in music video of 'Tohmat'

On Wednesday, Gauahar took to Twitter and shared her first look from the track.In the poster, we can see her holding a liquor bottle."The first look poster is out! #Tohmat... Can't wait for all of u to watch this one," she tweeted.'Tohmat' is sung by 'Ishq Bulava' fame singer Shipra Goyal and composed by Nirmaan. The music video will be out on November 12.A few months ago, Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar featured together in the music video of Ali Brothers' song 'Wapis'. (ANI)