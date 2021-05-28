Gauahar Khan urges all to help their staff get vaccinated

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Model-actress Gauahar Khan took to social media on Friday to inform that she has taken the Covid vaccine, and urged people to not only get the jab but also help their staff get administered with the vaccine.

Sharing a photo with husband Zaid Darbar on Instagram, Gauahar wrote: "A lot of people don't know that getting vaccinated is being responsible right now! Log on to cowin app n get an appointment, especially for the elderly in your family. Got my driver also an appointment n it was easy n much needed! Don't forget your staff n people who may not know the procedure.. help one another."