Gaurav Amlani on how he trained for role of Khanderao in 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai'

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actor Gaurav Amlani has been playing the role of 'Khanderao' in 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai'. For him this role is full of challenges as he has to work on his body language and diction.

Gaurav shared about his training regime and says: "To essay a character like 'Khanderao Holkar', one has to keep a lot of things in mind, especially the posture, the body language, and the diction. It was critical for me to undertake training in horse riding and sword fighting which are both physically challenging but rewarding as well. Horse riding has helped me in building my core muscles in addition to the back and chest muscles."