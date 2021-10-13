Gaurav Amlani: Shooting for 'drunk' scene was emotionally draining

The current track of the show highlights how 'Khanderao' has become an alcoholic and is caught in a state of intoxication by his wife 'Ahilya'. Upon seeing him like that, she gets upset and vows to help him. Apparently, shooting for the sequence had a deep emotional impact on Gaurav for a couple of days.

Sharing more on the same, Gaurav said: "Essaying 'Khanderao's persona on screen can be challenging to pull off. It's a complex character as there are a lot of emotional intricacies involved."

"When we shot the first few inebriated sequences, it really emotionally affected me for a couple of days as even though the audience sees it as a 5-minute track in the episode, it takes 6-7 hours of shoot and 3-4 hours of prep. So, 10-12 hours of carrying very sensitive emotions on screen can really affect you," he added.

'Punyashlok Ahilyabai' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

