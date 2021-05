Gautam Gulati couldn't believe when Salman Khan asked if he'd play a negative role

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actor Gautam Gulati, who plays a baddie in the Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe", says he bagged the character on the superstars recommendation.

The actor claims he met Salman, who expressed a desire to work with him, and got a call from the team of the film the next day.

"This would not have been possible if Salman sir was not there. We met randomly and he hugged me and he thought we should work together, he asked me if I would play a negative role. I could not believe it. I told him that all my favourite heroes are the negative ones and the very next day, his team called me and it was done," he says.