Gautam Gulati says his tattoo, haircut in 'Radhe' were conceptualised by Salman Khan

Gautam adds that he watched shows on OTT to make sure he got the nuances of his character right.

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actor Gautam Gulati, who plays the role of Girgit in the film "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai", recalls how the film's lead actor Salman Khan took special interest in deciding his look.

"I watched several shows on OTT platforms just to gauge how to nail the negative character shades, right from the look to the expressions and more. Then, I added my own shades to Girgit along with Salman sir's conviction and that is how the character was brought to life," he says.

The actor adds that he also trained extensively for the action scenes.

"The tattoo and haircut were also conceptualised and decided by Salman sir, and I am glad we followed it to the T. The action scenes did require a lot of training, sometimes from morning to night," he says.

The film released recently on a digital pay-per-view platform in India.

