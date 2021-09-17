Gautam Rode, Esha Gupta on playing cops in 'Nakaab'

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actors Esha Gupta and Gautam Rode can be seen playing daredevil cops 'Aditi Amre' and 'Pawan Bisht' in the web series 'Nakaab'. They are shown solving and investigating mysteries and working tirelessly to get justice to the ones being wronged.

Esha Gupta who has done movies like 'Jannat 2', 'Chakravyuh' and 'Rustom' says that it is great that female actors are getting a chance to play strong characters.

She says: "Playing the role of a cop is an honour. I have always been fascinated by women in uniform. It's a challenging yet an exciting character to portray in 'Nakaab'. Women have made great strides in all fields, and I am glad to see roles of substance for female actors now finding their way via web series and even films in the Indian entertainment industry."

On the other side actor Gautam Rode, a known face of television and film industry and having been involved with projects like 'Annarth', 'Agyaat', 'Saraswatichandra' and 'State of Siege: Temple Attack' delves into details on his role and shares: "My character, 'Pawan Bisht' is a senior inspector whose moral compass keeps oscillating between good and bad. He doesn't see the world as black and white; he does what needs to be done."

"'Pawan' is a very layered character and has been a great inspiration for me since it is so varied and diverse from the characters that I have played in the past. I am elated to have got the opportunity to play 'Pawan Bisht'," concludes Rode.

Directed by Soumik Sen, 'Nakaab' stars Esha Gupta, Mallika Sherawat, Gautam Rode and Ankita Chakraborty in pivotal roles. It is streaming on MX Player.

