Gautam Rode: Physically, emotionally challenging to play army officer

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Actor Gautam Rode, who plays an army officer in the upcoming web series "State Of Siege: Temple Attack", says it was quite a challenge yet exciting to bring alive the character.

"It was a physically and emotionally challenging role to play, and I hope I have done justice to the same. Army officers are true heroes and it was an honour to play Major Samar. It was an absolute pleasure to play such a part in 'State Of Siege'. The character is an intense one," the actor said.