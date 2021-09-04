Gautam Rode's music video with wife titled 'Sun Le Zara'

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Actor Gautam Rode and his wife Pankhuri Rode's upcoming romantic music video is titled 'Sun Le Zara' and will be released on September 6.

Gautam, who is known for his work in popular shows like 'Saraswatichandra', 'Suryaputra Karn', and 'Kaal Bhairav Rahasya Season 2', said: "Our admirers have been eagerly waiting for us to do something together and this song is the perfect opportunity."