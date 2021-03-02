Gautham Karthik-Nandha Periyasamy film titled 'Anandham Vilayadum Veedu'!

Nandha Periysamy was supposed to have made his directorial debut with Thala Ajith's cop thriller Mahaa but the project got shelved. Later, he made films like Oru Kallooriyin Kadhai with Arya, Maathi Yosi, and Vanna Jigina. He is also the script-writer of Taapsee's upcoming Bollywood film Rashmi Rocket .

The latest update is that Nandha Periyasamy is directing a family entertainer titled Anandham Vilayadum Veedu.

Produced by Sri Vaari films, Gautham Karthik, Shivathmika, Cheran, Singampuli, Saravanan, Snehan, and Vignesh are playing the lead roles in the film.

Siddhu Kumar is composing the music for the film and Bala Bharani is cranking the camera. Sources say that the film is the sequel to the hit Maayandi Kudumbathar but not the continuation from the first part.