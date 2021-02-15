Gautham Karthik's next titled 'Chellapillai'

Gautham Karthik has signed a new film titled Chellapilla i which is all set to be directed by newcomer Arun Chandhiran. Firoz Hussian Sheriff of SST Productions is bankrolling the film.

“Chellapillai will be a mass action entertainer, something that Gautham Karthik hasn’t attempted before. He is currently working on multiple projects and our film’s shooting will commence once he wraps up with them", says the director.

Talking about the title, the director says “It’s not just for the sake of story premise, but Gautham Karthik enjoys the love and affection of his Grandfather Muthuraman sir and father Karthik sir fans. He is followed by the different generation of fans and so felt that Chellapillai will be an apt one.”

Gautham Karthik also has Pathu Thala in which he shares screen space with Silambarasan TR. He is also acting in a yet-untitled investigative thriller set against the backdrop of Madurai.