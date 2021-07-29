Gautham Karthik's 'Sippai' shoot to be resumed after eight years!

Gautham Karthik and Lakshmi Menon had long back worked together in a film titled Sippai but due to financial constraints, the film was shelved. But now nearly after eight years, a producer named RSS Thanigaivel has come forward to fund and complete the remaining 20% of the film.

Sarvanan, who made Silambattam with Silambarasan TR is directing the film. He will soon resume the shoot and complete the remaining portions of Sippai.