Gautham Karthik's 'Sippai' shoot to be resumed after eight years!

Gautham Karthik and Lakshmi Menon had long back worked together in a film titled Sippai but due to financial constraints, the film was shelved. But now nearly after eight years, a producer named RSS Thanigaivel has come forward to fund and complete the remaining 20% of the film.
Sarvanan, who made Silambattam with Silambarasan TR is directing the film. He will soon resume the shoot and complete the remaining portions of Sippai.
Touted to be a college-based action entertainer, Yuvan Shankar Raja was roped in to compose music for this film eight years back. We have to wait and see how Saravanan matches up the previously shot portions with the soon-to-be shot scenes.