Gautham Menon and Silambarasan TR to reunite after VTV and AYM!

Gautham Vasudev Menon and Silambarasan TR, the classic combo that gave us films like Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaya and Achcham Yenbathu Madamaiyada is all set to reunite for the third time. Yes, on the auspicious Thai Pusam day, Vels Film International has signed Silambarasan TR for their upcoming film to be directed by Gautham Menon.

Thanking Vels Films International, Gautham Menon tweeted: "Some projects & scripts are destined to be special. This one feels like that. Thank you @IshariKGanesh

sir for making this happen in your own special way! It’s like a homecoming to work with my

@SilambarasanTR_. The journey continues @VelsIntl #PositiveVibes #SilambarasanTR47".

On teaming up with Gautham and Vels Film International, Silambarasan TR tweeted: "Happy as always to team up with my brother @menongautham and a new beginning with

@IshariKGanesh @VelsFilmIntl @AshKum19 #SilambarasanTR47 God bless".

Meanwhile, Gautham Menon also plays an important role in Silambarasan TR's Pathu Thala.

