Gautham Menon on board for 'Draupathi' director's next, earns the wrath of fans!

This announcement comes as a shocker for many. Though Draupathi i s a box office hit, it talked about the pride of the privileged communities and projected that almost all the love marriages are staged drama to swindle the money and destroy the pride of the girls from the affluent families.

Gautham Vasudev Menon has agreed to play an important role in Draupathi director Mohan's new film Rudhradhandavam .

The filmmaking was mediocre so, fans are wondering why Gautham Menon agreed to act in the director's new film?

While Pa. Ranjith, Vetrimaaran, and Maari Selvaraj are trying to make films that talk about the pain of the oppressed communities, why would Gautham take the privileged community's side? asks a few netizens.

In Rudhradhandavam, Richard who played the lead in Draupathi plays the hero.