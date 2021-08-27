Gautham Menon on Silambarasan TR: When there is a brilliant actor at work, it all makes sense!

The poster looks raw and in contrast to the usual breezy posters of Gautham Menon's films. With Silambarasan TR sitting in a congested room with several men, Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu promises to be not a typical Gautham Menon film.

The second look poster of Gautham Vasudev Menon's Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu was unveiled today.

Expressing his excitement in working with Silambarasan TR again, Gautham tweeted: "When there’s a brilliant actor at work, it all makes sense. It’s so good to be filming with the terrific @SilambarasanTR_ and a bunch of superb technicians who also make it look so easy. Here’s poster 2...".

Produced by Vels Film International, Radikaa, and Kayadu Lohar are playing pivotal characters in the film.

Rahman is composing the music for the film, Jeyamohan is penning the dialogues, Rajeevan takes of art direction, and Thamarai is penning the lyrics