Gautham Menon resumes Joshua, celebrates his 20th anniversary in the film industry!

Stylish filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon has completed twenty years in the film industry. His debut film Minnale was released on February 2, 2021. On this special occasion, Gautham's upcoming film Joshua Imai Pol Kaaka's hero Varun hosted a special caking cutting ceremony on the sets.

"Ace director @menongautham who continues entertaining the audience with films of different genres had completed 20 years in the film industry and the unit of #Joshua headed by the hero @iamactorvarun hosted a special celebration in the sets of Joshua today. #20YearsOfGVM", tweeted the film's producers Vels Films International.