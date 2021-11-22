Gautham Menon teams up with Sandeep Kishan for upcoming pan-India movie 'Michael'

Hyderabad, Nov 22 (IANS) Telugu actor Sandeep Kishan is to play the lead role in an upcoming movie under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Karan C Productions LLP.

Titled 'Michael', the movie gets pan-India status, as it is being made in multiple languages.

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is to appear in an important role in 'Michael'. Now the makers have made another announcement that Kollywood's most popular director Gautham Vasudev Menon has joined the team to play an important role.