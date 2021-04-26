Gautham Menon to play a cop in Vetrimaaran's 'Viduthalai'!

Stylish filmmaker Gautham Menon is also now acting in several films after his performance in Dulquer Salmaan's super hit Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal grabbed everyone's attention. Gautham also played the lead role in his episode in the Paava Kadhaigal anthology.

The latest update is that Gautham Menon has been roped in to play a cop in National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran's upcoming film Viduthalai.

Soori and Vijay Sethupathi are playing the lead roles in Viduthalai which is based on veteran writer Jayamohan's Thunaivan.

Ilaiyaraaja is composing the music for the film, Velraj cranks the camera, and Ramar is taking care of the cuts.

The film is being produced by Elred Kumar's RS Infotainment and Vetrimaaran's Grasroot Company.