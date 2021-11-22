Gautham Menon to play the baddie in 'Michael'!

Stylish filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon is also now super busy playing pivotal characters in various films. The latest update is that Gautham Menon plays the antagonist in Sundeep Kishan's Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Michael . Sundeep Kishan had earlier appeared in films like Maanaagaram , Maayavan , and in the recent Kasada Thapara.

Produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Karan C Productions LLP, Vijay Sethupathi also plays a pivotal character in the film, which is being directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi of Ispade Raajavum Idhaya Raaniyum fame.

Besides Tamil and Telugu, the makers are planning to release the film in Hindi and Malayalam.

The makers of the film have welcomed Gautham Menon by unveiling a special poster today on the internet.