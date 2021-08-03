Gautham Menon to remake 'Nayattu'?

The latest hot buzz is that the critically acclaimed Malayalam film Nayattu is all set to be remade in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Allu Arjun's Geetha Arts will be producing the Telugu remake and John Abraham will be remaking the survival thriller in Hindi.
In Tamil, Gautham Menon is holding the remake rights and if all goes well, he will be helming the remake, says a source in the know.
Directed by Martin Prakkat and written by Shahi Kabir, Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, and Nimisha Sajayan played the lead roles in the film.
Post the theatrical release, Nayattu earned popularity after its Netflix premiere and opened debates on social media.
A section also said that the story would suit Tamil Nadu because of the underlying caste-based politics in the film.