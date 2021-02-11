Gautham Menon wants to work with Vijay and Rajini

"I had narrated the script of Dhruva Natchathiram to Rajinikanth sir and Thanu sir informed me that the Superstar liked the script but due to various reasons, the film didn't take off. In fact, I informed my mom that I'm doing a film with Rajini sir. I'm hopeful of meeting Rajini sir someday and work with him", said Gautham Menon.

In his recent interview with Vikatan, Gautham Menon has said that he wants to work with Vijay and Rajinikanth.

"Generally, I don't write my climax and finalize the end only during the shoot. Only due to this reason, Vijay had refused to work with me in Kaakha Kaakha. In the past few weeks, Vijay's close associates have asked me to prepare a script for him. I'm not sure whether he knows this development. But I'm hoping to meet him by the end of this year and should do a film with him very soon. Vijay Sethupathi is another actor with whom I would like to team up. My interactions with Sethupathi have been very encouraging", he added.

Gautham was also supposed to make Yohan Adhiyayam Ondru with Vijay but the project got dropped for unknown reasons.