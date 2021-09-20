Gautham Menon's cameo in Sivakarthikeyan's 'Don'!

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that Gautham Vasudev Menon has played a guest role in Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming college-based comedy entertainer Don.

Produced by SK Productions and Lyca Productions, Cibi, a former associate of Atlee is directing Don. Sources say that as Gautham Menon is in talks to direct Sivakarthikeyan for Vels Film International, the filmmaker has agreed to play this small cameo. Sources say that the director has already completed his portions in the film.