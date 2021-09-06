Gautham Menon's OTT film with Vivek was in the pipeline!

Stylish filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon took to his Twitter page to reveal that he was supposed to do a direct digital release film with the late comedy actor Vivek. But unfortunately, the project didn't happen as Vivek was busy with LOL Enga Siri Pappom.

Gautham Menon and Vivek share a good rapport that they worked together in the romantic drama Minnale and the cop action thriller Yennai Arindhaal.