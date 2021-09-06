Gautham Menon's OTT film with Vivek was in the pipeline!

Stylish filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon took to his Twitter page to reveal that he was supposed to do a direct digital release film with the late comedy actor Vivek. But unfortunately, the project didn't happen as Vivek was busy with LOL Enga Siri Pappom.
Gautham Menon and Vivek share a good rapport that they worked together in the romantic drama Minnale and the cop action thriller Yennai Arindhaal.
"I’d planned to make a film with Vivekh for a digital release & he’d said it will have to wait for his ott debut LOL-Enga Siri Paappom. That was our last conversation. Remembering that as I watch his debut on OTT & what a fun outing! Here’s to Chokku & Revolver Richard. TNLY Vivekh", tweeted Gautham Menon.
Sources say that Gautham wanted to do a detective thriller with Vivek after watching the actor's crime thriller Vellai Pookal.