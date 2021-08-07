Gautham Menon's 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu' also has rural portions!

Generally, Gautham Vasudev Menon is known for setting up his films in posh urban locales or foreign countries but for his upcoming film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, the director has commenced the shoot in Tiruchendur. Sources say that the film will have a fair share of rural portions.

Silambarasan TR plays the lead role in this biggie, which is being bankrolled by Vels Films International. The film's producer Ishari Ganesh says "Silambarasan TR plays a never seen before character. Gautham's script is also very unique compared to his previous works. I'm excited about his combination with AR Rahman. Famous writer Jeyamohan has also joined the team to pen the screenplay".

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is likely to hit the screens in 2022