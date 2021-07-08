Gautham ropes in Jeyamohan for 'Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan'

In his career, Gautham has written most of his scripts, and only for Neethane En Ponvasantham and Queen (web show), he sought the help of Reshma, one of his associates. Now, his move to team up with Jeyamohan has surprised many.

For his upcoming film Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan with Silambarasan TR , Gautham Vasudev Menon has roped in famous writer Jeyamohan.

Produced by Vels Film International, AR Rahman is composing the music for Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan and lyricist Thamarai is penning the songs.

Sources say that the shoot of the film will begin next month in Chennai and then, the team also has a ten days shoot in a foreign country.

Earlier, Silambarasan TR had worked with Gautham Menon in films like Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaya, Achcham Yenbathu Madamaiyada, and a short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn.

Silambarasan TR also has Pathu Thala, the Tamil remake of Mufti and Venkat Prabhu's political action thriller Maanaadu in the pipeline.



