Gautham ropes in Lee Whittaker for Silambarasan TR's 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu'!

Popular stunt choreographer Lee Whittaker who worked in Hollywood films like Fast and Furious 5 and The Spy Next Door has also worked in Arrambam, Baahubali 2, and Vishwaroopam in Tamil and Telugu. Now , Lee Whittaker is busy with Gautham Menon's upcoming film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu featuring Silambarasan TR in the lead.

"Last evening's night shoot Mumbai wraps my portion for first schedule. Such amazing positive experience working with @gauthamvasudevmenon and his amazing crew of professionals and extremely talented actors. Look forward to the second schedule w/these fine people. So grateful", tweeted Lee Whittaker.

Produced by Vels Film International, AR Rahman is composing the music for the film, Jeyamohan is penning the dialogues, and Thamarai is writing the lyrics.

The makers are currently busy shooting for the film in Mumbai and surrounding locales.