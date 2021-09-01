Gautham Vasudev Menon and Sivakarthikeyan to team up?

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that Gautham Vasudev Menon is likely to team up with Sivakarthikeyan for a new biggie to be produced by Vels Film International. Sources say that Ishari Ganesh wants to do a film with Sivakarthikeyan for a while now and the producer pitched the idea of teaming up with Gautham Menon to the star.

Sources say that Sivakarthikeyan has given his nod but an official announcement will be out only after Gautham Vasudev Menon narrates the full script to Sivakarthikeyan. It would be interesting to see how Gautham would showcase Siva, who is known for playing comic and mass characters.

Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy shooting for his college-based comedy entertainer Don, he also has Doctor and Ayalaan ready for release.

Gautham is currently busy shooting for Silambarasan TR's Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu.