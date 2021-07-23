Gautham's 'Joshua Imai Pol Kaaka' to release in September

Actor Krishna of Kazhugu fame plays the antagonist in the film while newcomer Raahei plays the female lead. Darbuka Siva of Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta fame is composing the music for the film.

Gautham Vasudev Menon's romantic action thriller Joshua Imai Pol Kaaka is all set to release in September. Produced by Vels Film International, Varun plays the lead role in the film.

Gautham has already completed the shoot of the film and the team is planning for a possible release in September.

Meanwhile, Gautham is all set to kick start the shoot of Silambarasan TR's Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan in August. This new film is also being produced by Ishaari Ganesh's Vels Film International.

Vels Film International is also holding the theatrical rights of Gautham's Dhruva Natchathiram with Vikram.