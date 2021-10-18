Gayathri Suresh explains her side of the story after an accident

The video that is spreading on social media has a group of people surrounding the car of Gayathri and her friend, accusing them of careless driving that caused an accident.

Actress Gayathri R Suresh of Jamna Pyari and Oru Mexican Aparatha fame came on a live video on social media, to explain her version of the story, after she was accused of not stopping following an accident.

Gayathri R Suresh explains: “There is a viral video of an accident involving me that has become viral on the social media. What happened was me and my friend were driving from Kakkanad. When my friend tried to overtake a car in the front, there was an accident. We didn’t stop the car because of tension, as I am a movie star, though I guess their side mirrors were broken. They chased us and made us to stop in cinema style. The error on our part was that we didn’t stop after the accident. But no one was injured. Things were settled after the police came.”

Here is Gayathri’s side of the story: https://www.instagram.com/p/CVIHYcBIjfM/

There are several comments appearing under the stories about the accident criticizing the actress and her friend.