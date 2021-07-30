Gayathrie is GV Prakash's pair in Seenu Ramasamy's film!

The latest update is that Gayathrie Shankar of Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Super Deluxe fame plays GV Prakash's pair in this yet-untitled film.

We had long back reported that music composer turned actor GV Prakash Kumar will be seen playing the lead in Award-winning director Seenu Ramasamy's new film.

The shoot of the film will begin in August first week in Theni and surrounding locales. Gayathrie is said to be playing a nurse in the film.

Produced by Kalaimagan Mubarak of Skyman Films International, NR Raghunathan will be composing the music for the film and Vairamuthu is penning the lyrics.

Seenu's Maamanithan with Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie is also gearing up for a release soon. This new film of Seenu Ramasamy is Gayathrie's second collaboration with the director and GV Prakash(earlier acted in the yet-to-be-released Titanic Kadhalum Kavundhu Pogum



