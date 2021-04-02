Gayle King hopes for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and royal family to re-unite

Washington [US], April 2 (ANI): Nearly a month after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview, American TV personality Gayle King recently revealed that she hopes the couple can find a way to unite with the royal family.



According to E! News, while appearing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', the journalist openly spoke about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview with her best friend, Oprah Winfrey, in which the couple held nothing back while describing their experience with the monarchy.

Gayle told host Drew Barrymore on the daytime show's April 1 episode that "I think that interview opened up conversations that people weren't prepared to have or didn't want to have. But I think, ultimately, it's about a family that wants to be united and be together and I'm hoping that will be the case."

She further added, "Sometimes conversations are very difficult. There's nothing healthy when you don't talk, so let's all wish that for all involved in that particular story."

As per E! News, during the widely discussed interview with Oprah, Meghan and Harry, who are expecting their second child together, detailed the lack of support they received from his family, ultimately leading them to step away from their royal duties. Additionally, the duo told Oprah about a conversation that allegedly took place while Meghan was pregnant about son Archie Harrison's skin tone. (ANI)

