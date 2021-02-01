Gear up for a dozen new releases in February

The first month of 2021 has given a boost to the theatrical business, prompting the producers to plan more releases in the coming months. In February, we will be witnessing mostly small-budgeted movies. Nithin’s ‘Check’ is the only notable medium-budgeted film.

The slate offers a wide range of genres from zombie thrillers (Zombie Reddy) to romantic dramas (Uppena), from thrillers (Check, Kapatadhaari) to sports dramas (A1 Express).