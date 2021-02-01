Gear up for a dozen new releases in February

The first month of 2021 has given a boost to the theatrical business, prompting the producers to plan more releases in the coming months. In February, we will be witnessing mostly small-budgeted movies. Nithin’s ‘Check’ is the only notable medium-budgeted film.
The slate offers a wide range of genres from zombie thrillers (Zombie Reddy) to romantic dramas (Uppena), from thrillers (Check, Kapatadhaari) to sports dramas (A1 Express).
‘Zombie Reddy’, ‘Uppena’, ‘Check’, and ‘A1 Express’ have the potential to attract audiences to the theaters. The fate of other movies rests on the mouth talk and reviews.
