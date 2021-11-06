Geeta Kapur shares reason for calling Farah Khan Kunder her mother

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Choreographer and television personality Geeta Kapur shares the reason for calling Farah Khan Kunder her mother on the finale episode of 'Zee Comedy Show'

Geeta said that during work related tours Farah took care of her like her own mother and she always stood with her.

She said: "Whenever I used to go for any work, shoot or event, my mother used to travel with me. However, after I started working with Farah Khan, we had to travel abroad a lot and my mother couldn't travel with me all the time. But Farah took care of me like a mother and I felt that maternal love and protection, since then I started calling her mumma."