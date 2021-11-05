Geeta Kapur to appear as celebrity guest on 'Zee Comedy Show' finale

There will be spoof acts like Gaurav Dubey, Mubeen Saudagar and Ali Asgar will be presenting hilarious version of the movie 'Dhadkan' and Mubeen Saudagar, Sidharth Sagar and Gaurav Dubey's funny adaptation of 'Sooryavanshi'.

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Well-known choreographer Geeta Kapur will be a special guest on 'Zee Comedy Show' for the finale episode this weekend. She will be sharing some intriguing stories and moments.

Talking about the finale, Farah Khan said: "The whole team including all the artistes, the directors, the producers and the production team deserve a round of applause. It was truly a pleasure working with all of them and out of all the reality shows I've done till now; this is the one I will miss the most. It was a privilege to sit here and not judge these guys, but to enjoy all of their acts."

"I love all the artists and I respect their talent. I feel we had the best bunch of artists. I must add that I got an extended family through Zee Comedy Show as well and I wish we come back with another season. The thought behind the show as well as the concept was really great, and I loved everything. Thanks to everyone who showered their love on us and supported us throughout this journey," she concludes.

'Zee Comedy Show' finale episode will be airing on Saturday and Sunday on Zee TV.

--IANS

