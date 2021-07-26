Geetanjali excited about her character's b'day in 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye'

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actress Geetanjali Tikekar, who plays Rani Nalini in the show "Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye", is thrilled about the birthday celebrations of her character in the show, saying that she feels very close to her onscreen personality.

In the forthcoming episode of the show, Rani will be seen celebrating her birthday and sharing her day with Amrit (Gracy Goswami) and Randheer (Zaan Khan). The upcoming episode will capture all the interesting moments of the family.