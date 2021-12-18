Geetanjali Tikekar finds biggest fan in actor-husband Sikandar Kharbanda

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Actress Geetanjali Tikekar, who currently essays the role of protogonist Savita in 'Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein', finds her biggest fan in her husband and actor Sikandar Kharbanda.

She says: "Sikandar is one among my biggest fans. He's a very supportive partner and loves my work. He appreciates me and also guides me whenever required. Both of us respect each other and try to narrate the real and exact feedback after watching the episodes so that we can grow for the best. As we had earlier worked together in shows like 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and 'Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel' so we are each other's favourite co-stars too and look for chances to share the screen again and again."