Geetanjali Tikekar: It's not shade of character that matters but depth

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actress Geetanjali Tikekar, who is currently seen in the royal avatar of Rani Maa on the show "Kyun Utthe Dil Chodd Aaye", feels happy about not being stereotyped into positive or negative slots on television.

"It's not the shade of a character that matters to me. But it's the depth, the weightage, the screen space and, above all, the opportunity to perform that always matters. I've played every shade, totally black, totally white and a bit of both, grey. It's my conscious choice in choosing a show that has helped in not get stereotyped as positive or negative," Geetanjali tells IANS.