Gene Simmons tests Covid+, 'Kiss' postpone tour dates

The band announced on Tuesday that Simmons has tested positive for Covid-19 and that the next four dates of their 'End of the Road' tour would be delayed.

New York, Sep 1 (IANS) After Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons of rock band 'Kiss' has also tested Covid positive and the band has postponed their tour dates further.

"Kiss will postpone their next four tour dates. While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from Covid, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms," the rockers shared in a statement on social media. "The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9 at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA."

Just days earlier, on August 26, Kiss announced that frontman Paul Stanley had tested positive, and cancelled the evening's show. That announcement also indicated that the entire band and crew was fully vaccinated.

The vocalist tweeted Monday that he has since recovered.

"My Covid symptoms were MILD compared to many others and let me tell you... It kicked my a--," he shared. "It's over now."

'Kiss' was formed in New York City in January 1973 by Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss. Well known for its members' face paint and stage outfits, the group rose to prominence in the mid and late 1970s with its shocking live performances, which featured fire breathing, blood-spitting, smoking guitars, shooting rockets, levitating drum kits, and pyrotechnics.

