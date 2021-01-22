Genelia Deshmukh has a kids' day out

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Actress Genelia Deshmukh enjoyed a day out with her children on Friday. She says kids are amazing for the way they teach one how to live in the moment.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a video of a slide ride.

"Day out with kids..But landing up being the biggest kid ever.. N I think I really liked. Kids are just amazing in teaching you to live in the moment, in literally teaching one the meaning of life..I guess it's just That Simple," she wrote with the video.