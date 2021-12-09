Genelia returns to acting with husband Riteish's directorial debut 'Ved'

Riteish took to Instagram on Wednesday and announced that he will be taking a leap and standing behind the camera for the first time.

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Actor Riteish Deshmukh is all set to step behind the camera as he is all set to make his directorial debut with the Marathi film 'Ved', which also marks Genelia Deshmukh's return to acting after a decade.

"After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time."

"As I direct my first marathi film, I humbly ask you all for your good wishes and blessings. Be a part of this journey, be a part of this madness. 'Ved' (Madness)," he wrote alongside the poster of the film.

Genelia too shared the same poster and captioned it: "My First Marathi Film. And Back to the Movies - Finally. Directed by @riteishdA A Dream come true."

Details related to the plot are still under wraps.