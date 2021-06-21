George Clooney, Mindy Kaling among co-founders of film school for underserved

Los Angeles, June 21 (IANS) George Clooney, Mindy Kaling, Don Cheadle, Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington are among several Hollywood personalities who will come together to co-found a film school for underserved communities next year.

The institution, named Roybal School of Film and Television Production, will provide academic as well as practical lessons, and access to Hollywood stalwarts and professionals, besides an internship initiative, according to variety.com.