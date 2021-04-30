George Clooney on turning 60: I'm not thrilled

Clooney and his wife Amal have three-year-old twins -- Ella and Alexander -- and the couple are already teaching the little ones to be charitable.

"As far as turning 60, listen, I'm not thrilled with it but it's better than dead. So I'll take it. I got two options," Clooney said.

Los Angeles, April 30 (IANS) Actor George Clooney turns 60 on May 6 but the idea does not make him very happy.

"Well, you try (to instill charitable values). They're not quite four yet so they don't (understand). My kids will always say, they'll pick up a toy and they'll go, 'This is for the poor people'," said Clooney, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I go, 'Good. OK, so let's put it in the basket and we'll take it to the poor people.' And then there's this shock on their face when reality hits," the actor added while speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

Clooney said: "But I hope so. My parents always taught me that the best things you could do (is) challenge people in power and look out for people who aren't in power and those kinds of things."

He is a director of the Motion Picture and Television Fund, which was founded in 1921 and offers care and assistance to those of the industry and their families financial assistance, case management and even residential living at the Wasserman Campus in Los Angeles. Clooney loves taking his wife to visit the facility.

--IANS

dc/vnc