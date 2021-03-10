George Clooney spotted directing Ben Affleck in new film

Boston, March 10 (IANS) Actor George Clooney was spotted in Massachusetts, getting behind the camera to direct Ben Affleck in the upcoming film "The Tender Bar".

Clooney wore a warm black puffer jacket as he sat behind the camera, lost in deep thought in between shots. Affleck seemed to be in character costume, as he wore a green jacket with black collar, worn over a plaid flannel shirt and a white tee.