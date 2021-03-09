George Clooney's 'ER' act doesn't impress wife Amal

"My wife is watching them now," he said in an interview on the "SmarLess Podcast" with hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes.

Unlike most fans who swoon over Clooney's charm as Doug Ross in the show, Amal isn't too impressed, reveals Clooney.

"Yeah, that's not my wife. It's getting me in a lot of trouble because I'd forgotten all of the terrible things his character Doug Ross was doing picking up on women," he said, referring to the fact that Doug was quite the ladies' man on the show.

In real life, too, Clooney was regarded as the ladies' man but all that changed, the actor says, after Amal came into his life.

"She was brilliant and funny and beautiful and kind. I was sort of swept off my feet. We got engaged after a few months and got married within the first year that we met. It surprised me more than probably anybody else in the world—and everybody else was pretty surprised," he said on the podcast.

