George Clooney's production house joins 'How to Build a Truth Engine' documentary

Washington [US], October 15 (ANI): Hollywood actor-filmmaker George Clooney and Grant Heslov have joined Austrian director Friedrich Moser's feature documentary 'How to Build a Truth Engine' as executive producers through their Smokehouse Pictures banner.



According to Variety, the documentary, now in the final stages of filming, tackles investigative journalism and the fight against fake news. Moser follows award-winning journalists from the New York Times, the Associated Press, the ICIJ, and Austria's weeklies Falter and Profil, in their efforts to uncover corruption, disinformation, and war crimes.

Produced by Robert Rippberger and Amina Bayou, it tracks teams who are developing artificial intelligence software for real-time detection of conspiracy theories, fake news and disinformation.

A former TV journalist, Moser founded Vienna-based Blue Plus Green Communication production company in 2001. He last directed 'Money Bots', released last year, writing and directing the documentary 'Beer! A Love Story' in 2019.

Other documentaries include 'A Good American', a film about Bill Binney and the NSA that premiered in 2015 at the Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival before going on to receive multiple nominations on the documentary fest circuit. He has been writing, directing, shooting and producing documentaries since 1999.

"George has always been a fierce defender of journalism and he personally helped get evidence related to war crimes in Sudan out to the public through his Satellite Sentinel Project," Moser said.

He added, "His desire to use his global platform to help ring the alarm about the irreparable harm to our society and the efforts to curb information warfare makes him an immeasurable addition to this project. I couldn't be more excited about teaming up with George, Grant and Smokehouse for furthering this critically important conversation."

As per Variety, 'How to Build a Truth Engine' is also being produced by Moser, SIE Films, the Front Corner, and Blue Plus Green Communication. (ANI)

