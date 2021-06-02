Georgia reports 954 new Covid-19 cases

Tbilisi, June 2 (IANS) Georgia on Wednesday reported 954 new Covid-19 cases, taking its total to 346,150, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).
Data from the NCDC showed that 896 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 329,516, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Meanwhile, 30 people have died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 4,834.
The NCDC said that 30,603 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.
