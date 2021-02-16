Gerard Butler: I'm a control freak

Los Angeles, Feb 16 (IANS) Hollywood star Gerard Butler admits being a control freak. Butler was serving as a producer for the film, Greenland, when he enjoyed the chance to have a more hands-on role in the project.

"I'm a control freak! As an actor, when you're coming up, you beg for roles, and you're lucky to get one and then you suddenly find yourself in a position where movies are being made, because you're involved," Butler told Total Film magazine, femalefirst.co.uk reported.