German director Uta Briesewitz talks about female-empowering sets of 'The Wheel of Time'

Washington [US], November 19 (ANI): As the premiere date of Prime Video's upcoming series 'The Wheel of Time' nears, German director Uta Briesewitz has recently dived deep into the empowering sets of the epic fantasy series which featured an all-female crew.



Based on Robert Jordan's best-selling fantasy novels by the same name, the series embraces a female-focused fantasy with a host of strong and unassailable female characters that include Rosamund Pike, Zoe Robins, Madeleine Madden and Priyanka Bose to name a few.

Talking about the portrayal of powerful female characters in the fantasy series, Briesewitz revealed a heart-warming instance from the shoot.

She said, "We were shooting a scene in the battle, where women worked together to fight a trolloc and after we rehearsed the scene for the first time, all the women on set had started applauding afterwards and that had never happened on any other scene. I was very moved by that reaction, so I asked the women the reason for applauding. All the women on sets told me that because it was awesome, it is women working together and kicking that trolloc's ass."

Briesewitz further added, "It made me realise again how much it means to women to see a certain kind of representation and I think by me being on set as a woman, I am representing every woman who works on set. There is a different glass ceiling now or maybe we have broken through it, we can all move upwards and show our talent and work to our full potential and we are not being held back anymore for simply being women."

The first three episodes of 'The Wheel of Time' will premiere on November 19 with new episodes releasing every Friday of the week thereafter. The fantasy series will be available to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

